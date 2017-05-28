Francesco Totti: Draw My Life

After three years in the Roma youth team, Francesco Totti made his first appearance for the Giallorossi senior side in Serie A at the age of 16, when coach Vujadin Boškov called him up in the 2–0 away victory against Brescia on March 28, 1993.

Now, 24 years later, Totti will play his last match for Roma at the Stadio Olimpico, against Genoa, and who better to tell the tale of the ‘Re di Roma’ than the man himself.

