Francesco Totti leaves Roma a Legend!

Francesco Totti has played his final game with Roma, concluding a 24-year long career. A legend salutes football.

All his numbers, records, best moments, everything put together can help explain what Totti has been for Italian football: an absolute legend.

The reception he received at the Stadio Olimpico, and the farewell from the whole city of Rome and Italian football is one to remember forever. Ciao Capitano!

