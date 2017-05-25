Gattuso set for AC Milan return

AC Milan look set to hire Gennaro Gattuso as their new Primavera coach, with the deal expected to be made official in the coming hours.

The 39-year-old became a club legend thanks to his 13 seasons with the Rossoneri from 1999 to 2012, making 468 appearances in all competitions.

Since then he has entered the coaching ranks, but after failing to save Pisa from relegation in Serie B this season, it looks as though he will return to Milan as their new Primavera coach according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

It’s believed sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli’s first choice was former Avellino boss Domenico Toscano, but a deal never materialized.

As a result Gattuso is expected to take over, with the announcement coming as soon as Thursday.

Gattuso began his coaching career at Sion before joining the likes of Palermo, Crete and Pisa.

