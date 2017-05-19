Ghoulam: Napoli will challenge for Scudetto next season

Napoli left-back Faouzi Ghoulam is adamant that the club can challenge for the Serie A title next season, and is determined to finish the current campaign on a high.

The Partenopei welcome Fiorentina on Saturday, and whilst it is still mathematically possible to win the title this term, Ghoulam is focused on securing second place, before a renewed assault on the Scudetto next season.

With only two matches remaining, Napoli trail Roma by a single point in the hunt for the final automatic qualifying spot, and will hope to take advantage of any slip-ups by the Giallorossi.

“We want to put ourselves in the best position so that next year we can go all the way and win the title,” Algeria international Ghoulam told Radio Kiss Kiss. “To win the league here would be incredible and the team often talk about it amongst ourselves.

“At the moment, our goal is second place, and it is an absolute necessity to win our final two games. Hopefully we will do well in our final home game against Fiorentina, but we have to stay focused because the Viola are a great team.”

The 26-year-old, who only has one year left on his contract at the Stadio San Paolo, has made 36 appearances across all competitions this season.