How Juventus can win Serie A? All the possible scenarios

Juventus are only three points away from their legendary sixth consecutive title, but it isn’t over yet, with Roma and Napoli still hoping for a different result.

The Bianconeri will be crowned Champions of Italy if they win one of their remaining two games, but if not, Juve could see Roma and even Napoli celebrate one of the most unexpected titles in history.

If Juventus don’t collect more than three points in the remaining games against Crotone and Bologna, Roma would be favourites, needing two wins to secure their fourth Scudetto. If Juve lose both remaining games, then Roma could even afford to tie one of their games against Chievo and Genoa.

To see Napoli win Serie A, Juve would have to lose both games, with Roma not making more than four points. But this would be absolutely incredible, yet possible…

