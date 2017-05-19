Icardi came close to Napoli move

Agent Ulisse Savini has revealed that Inter captain Mauro Icardi came closer than people may realise to joining Napoli last summer.

After the Partenopei’s record sale of top goalscorer Gonzalo Higuain to Juventus, they identified the Argentine as one of the frontrunners to replace his compatriot at the Stadio San Paolo.

Savini, a member of Icardi’s entourage, explained that the striker was open at the time to a move, although no deal was agreed between the clubs and Napoli turned their attention elsewhere.

“Mauro was close to joining Napoli,” Savini told Radio CRC. “The breakthrough came after the team got back from Inter’s pre-season tour of the United States.

“There was a meeting with Inter directors who gave him technical and economic guarantees which then convinced the boy. It must be said that Inter didn’t accept Napoli’s offer for him though, which was €70 million but there was an agreement in principle.”

Savini now believes that the 24-year-old will remain at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, given the massive fee it would take to prise him away and how difficult it would be for the Biscione to replace him.

“I think he will remain at Inter,” he added. “If the club want to sell him, they could cash in on him for €100m and there is a €110m clause for overseas clubs but if they did sell him, they wouldn’t be able to bring in someone as strong as he is.”