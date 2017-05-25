Inter agree personal terms with Nice full-back

Nice full-back Dalbert Henrique has agreed personal terms with Inter, though the Nerazzurri will have a tough time snatching him from the Ligue 1 outfit.

The 23-year-old only joined the French side from Vitoria de Guimaraes last summer, but his fine performances have made him a sought after commodity heading into the summer transfer window.

Inter are expected to make big changes on the flank after another disappointing Serie A campaign, and a move for Dalbert could kick off their rebuild after the Brazilian approved a potential move according to Sky Sport Italia.

However Nice have no intention of letting the left-back go given they will feature in the Champions League preliminary round, meaning a transfer saga could be brewing.

Dalbert is currently valued at €12 million and has attracted interest from Borussia Dortmund, PSG and Lyon.

