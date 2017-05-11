Inter and PSG ready to swap midfielders

Geoffrey Kondogbia and Grzegorz Krychowiak could change shirts this summer as Inter and PSG are considering swapping the midfielders.

The Nerazzurri signed the 24-year-old for €31 million two summers ago, but the former Monaco man has failed to consistently live up to the price tag he was brought in for.

Krychowiak has endured a similar fate in France, as the Polish international has found playing time hard to come by since signing from Sevilla for €26m last summer.

As a result the two teams are ready to open talks regarding a swap according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, with a change of scenery seen as the best option for the two midfielders.

However talks may be delayed until Inter decide on a coach for next season, with Chelsea’s Antonio Conte and Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone at the top of their wishlist.

Kondogbia has netted two goals in 53 appearances for Inter since 2015, while Krychowiak has been limited to just 19 matches for PSG this season.

