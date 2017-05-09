Inter announce Pioli sacking

Stefano Pioli is no longer Inter coach after the club announced they have parted ways with the tactician on Tuesday night.

The Nerazzurri have struggled in recent weeks, claiming only two points from their last seven matches.

Sunday’s match against Genoa – a 1-0 loss – was enough for the club to make a change, and Primavera coach Stefano Vecchi has been handed the reins until the end of the season.

“FC Internazionale Milano announces that it has parted ways with head coach Stefano Pioli and his technical staff,” read a statement on the club’s official website.

“Inter thanks Stefano and his team for the dedication and hard work carried out for the Club over the last six months in what has proven to be a difficult season.

“Primavera coach Stefano Vecchi will take charge of the first team immediately and for the remaining three matches of this season.

“The club will being planning now for the next season.”

