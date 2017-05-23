Inter aim to bring Barcelona outcast back to Serie A

Lucas Digne could be set for a Serie A return during the summer, with Inter keen on making a move for the Barcelona left-back.

The Nerazzurri are set for a busy off-season, beginning with the appointment of a new coach and Luciano Spalletti is expected to get the nod upon the conclusion of the Serie A campaign.

According to Premium Sport, Inter have set their sights on the Frenchman, who has struggled to have much of an impact during his debut season at the Camp Nou.

Competing with Jordi Alba for the left-back berth, he has suffered from a lack of form and Luis Enrique’s tinkering of the formation at various stages of the season, with a 3-4-3 system forcing Digne out of the side.

Digne did previously star in Serie A with Roma, where he was coached towards the end of his time in the Eternal City by Spalletti, who he could be reunited with at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

The alternatives to Digne for that position for Inter are believed to be Hoffenheim’s Jeremy Toljan and Davide Zappacosta of Torino.