Inter bring in Walter Sabatini and set to target unsettled Roma coach

Following the dismissal of coach Stefano Pioli on Tuesday, Inter are set for further changes with the appointment of Walter Sabatini as Sporting Director.

Pioli was sacked by Inter owners Suning Group after amassing a meagre two points from the past seven Serie A matches. With the Italian tactician gone, and Luciano Spalletti being targeted to replace him, the Nerazzurri are set for a complete overhaul.

Sabatini, who held the same post at Roma until last year, is believed to have reached an agreement with the Nerazzurri to join the club on a contract until 2020, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 62-year-old will be appointed to oversee the club’s transfer policies, as well as those of sister-club Jiangsu Suning in the Chinese Super League.

In addition to Sabatini’s appointment, Inter will return to Roma for Spalletti, who is out of contract in the capital at the end of the season.

Whilst Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is the prime target, it is deemed unlikely that he would leave the Premier League leaders after a single season.

Spalletti, meanwhile, has endured a difficult period in his second spell at Roma, and on Sunday admitted to wishing he had never returned to the Giallorossi last year.

