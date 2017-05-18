Inter consider approach for Southampton manager

Although Chelsea manager Antonio Conte remains Inter’s top target to lead the side next season, it looks as though the Nerazzurri are considering a move for Southampton boss Claude Puel.

The Nerazzurri recently sacked Stefano Pioli after a disastrous run of form, with Primavera coach Stefano Vecchi taking over until the end of the campaign.

However Inter are wasting no time in looking for a permanent hire, with Conte, Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone and Roma’s Luciano Spalletti all on the club’s wishlist.

Tuttomercatoweb.com reports there is another name being considered in Southampton’s Puel.

The Frenchman took over at the club last summer after a highly successful season with Nice, but the 55-year-old is considering an exit after reportedly falling out with the club over their transfer policy.

Inter were reportedly in the mix to land Puel last summer before his move to the Saints, and while the Nerazzurri are believed to be looking for someone with Serie A experience this time around, his name shouldn’t be excluded as a potential hire.

Southampton currently sit eighth in the Premier League with one match remaining.

