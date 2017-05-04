Inter continue pursuit of Monaco star

Bernardo Silva remains a top transfer target for Inter, as sporting director Piero Ausilio recently travelled to Monaco to scout the Portuguese star.

The Nerazzurri are expected to overhaul their squad at season’s end after another disappointing campaign, and several names have been linked with exits, including Ivan Perisic.

Premier League clubs remain high on the Croatian star, and Tuttosport reports that if he leaves, Inter will look to replace him with Silva.

Those rumours certainly have some legs given Ausilio was at the Stade Louis II on Wednesday to watch the 22-year-old during Monaco’s clash with Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie.

Although the Ligue 1 side fell 2-0, Silva was impressive, but it remains to be seen whether Inter would be willing to meet Monaco’s €60 million valuation for the player.

Silva has netted 26 goals in 142 appearances for Monaco since joining the club in 2014.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!