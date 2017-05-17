Inter keeping tabs on Brighton youngster

Brighton’s Luis Garcia is a wanted figure, with Inter reportedly keen to land the 17-year-old.

Nerazzurri scouts are said to be big fans of the midfielder, with his physical and technical abilities catching their attention after a recent trip to England.

Fcinternews.it reports Inter are keen to add Garcia to their Primavera outfit, though they aren’t the only Italian side keen to secure his services.

Sampdoria are also in the mix to land the Brighton starlet, with the Blucerchiati even willing to guarantee Garcia a place in the first team when the time comes.

Sevilla, Malaga and Valencia have also shown interest in the 17-year-old youth team star.

