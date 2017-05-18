Inter look to swoop for Atalanta star

Inter are set to push for the signing of Atalanta centre-back Rafael Toloi, as they look to rebuild their defence for next season.

The Brazilian has enjoyed a stellar campaign for La Dea, who sit above Inter in the table and have secured qualification for the Europa League.

Meanwhile, Inter, who are without a coach following the dismissal of Stefano Pioli, are expected to undergo wholesale changes for next term. This has become a pressing issue following the Biscione’s recent poor form, which has seen them pick up just two points from eight games.

The Nerazzurri have already begun sounding out transfer targets, and former Roma man Toloi is set to be a key addition to the defence, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

Toloi has been in superb form for La Dea this season, as the Bergamo side have enjoyed the fourth best defence in Serie A.

The 26-year-old, who came through the ranks at Goias, has made 57 appearances for Atalanta since arriving from Sao Paulo in January 2015.

