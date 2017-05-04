Inter make formal approach for Roma icon

With his contract at Roma set to expire at the end of the season, Inter have offered Daniele De Rossi a two-year deal in an attempt to convince him to leave the capital.

The midfielder has spent his entire professional career with the Giallorossi and is keen to continue with them, but thus far an agreement between club and player has yet to materialise.

It is believed that De Rossi is determined to secure a two-year extension, whilst Roma are only willing to tie the 34-year-old down for a further season.

This has prompted Inter to look to exploit the situation by offering De Rossi a contract with a substantial wage packet, that would run until the end of the 2018/19 season, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Although he is believed to be contemplating a move to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, De Rossi’s preference would be to remain, and the Italian international is waiting on Roma to match Inter’s terms.

De Rossi, who scored in Roma’s 3-1 defeat to Lazio on Sunday, has made 557 appearances for the Lupi in all competitions, lifting the Coppa Italia twice.