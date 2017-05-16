Inter meet with representatives of Roma star

Inter Sporting Director Piero Ausilio has been photographed meeting a representative of Roma defender Antonio Rudiger, fuelling speculation of a summer transfer.

The Nerazzurri are set for a heavy rebuilding process after their season has petered out dramatically, and whilst they are still on the lookout for a new coach following Stefano Pioli’s dismissal, the club have already identified key transfer targets.

Ausilio met Gabriele Guffrida in a hotel in central Milan on Monday, and discussions lasted more than half an hour, according to GazzaMercato.

Inter are thought to be particularly keen on securing former Stuttgart defender Rudiger, who has played an instrumental role in Roma’s backline since returning from a serious knee injury last October.

The German international has also attracted attention from Premier League champions Chelsea, and Inter may face stiff competition for the 24-year-old’s signature.

Rudiger has made 70 appearances for Roma since arriving in 2015, scoring twice.

