Inter meet with agent of Monaco star

Jorge Mendes, agent of Monaco’s Fabinho, reportedly met with Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio regarding a potential move for the Brazilian.

The Nerazzurri have been keeping tabs on several of the Ligue 1 leaders’ stars, with the Italian side having also been linked with a move for Bernardo Silva.

However it looks as though Inter have stepped up their pursuit of Fabinho, as La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Ausilio had dinner with Mendes in Monte Carlo ahead of Monaco’s Champions League semi-final match against Juventus.

The Nerazzurri are expected to overhaul their full-back position, and the 23-year-old’s ability to play at right-back and midfield has seemingly made him a top transfer target for the summer.

Fabinho has netted 11 goals in 50 appearances in all competitions for Monaco this season.

