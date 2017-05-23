Inter misfit set to face disciplinary action

Inter caretaker coach Stefano Vecchi has suggested forward Gabigol will be punished after storming off the bench during the 3-1 victory over Lazio on Sunday.

The Brazilian international had been expecting to feature off the bench as the Nerazzurri cruised to victory over their opponents, who had seen both Keita Balde and Senad Lulic sent off.

However, Vecchi opted to bring on Andrea Pinamonti and Eder Banega as his final substitutions late on, prompting a furious response from Gabigol.

The 20-year-old stormed straight down the tunnel with the match still in play, and Vecchi has confirmed he will be disciplined for his actions. The tactician also touched on why the summer arrival has barely featured this season.

“Perhaps expectations were too high from the club, fans and the media for Gabigol,” Vecchi told Mediaset Premium. “It is not only the fault of the coach, he has plenty of talent but must serve the team.

“I am sure the club will take action against him, as they have done to other players behind the scenes.”

Despite arriving for €29.5 million from Santos last summer, Gabigol has only made 10 appearances for Inter, scoring once.