Inter starlet commits future to club

Warding off interest in his signature, Inter youngster Andrea Pinamonti has signed a new four-year contract with the club.

A host of clubs had been linked with a move for the striker, ranging from Juventus in Serie A to Premier League title hopefuls Tottenham Hotspur in England.

However, he has allayed fears that he could depart in the summer by celebrating turning 18 on Friday by penning an extension with the Nerazzurri which keeps him at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza until 2021.

“Inter are delighted to announce that Andrea Pinamonti has extended his contract until June 30, 2021,” the club confirmed via a brief statement.

Pinamonti made his debut under Stefano Pioli, who used the teenager in a Europa League clash against Sparta Prague on home turf in December towards the end of the group stages.

The Italy Under-21 international joined the Biscione in 2013 at the age of 14 and starred for both the Giovanissimi and Primavera sides ahead of making his first team debut.