Inter preparing swoop for Atalanta pair

Andrea Conti and Rafael Toloi could make the short trip from Bergamo to Milan this summer as Inter are looking to land the Atalanta duo.

Both players have been fundamental in coach Gian Piero Gasperini’s plans this season, as La Dea enter the final weekend of the season with a chance to finish as high as fourth.

Tuttomercatoweb.com reports new Inter director of football Walter Sabatini will meet with Atalanta directors next week to discuss a move for the duo.

The Nerazzurri are expected to overhaul their first team after another disappointing campaign that will see them miss out on European football, and Conti and Toloi are on their wishlist as possible names to help with the rebuild.

Conti has eight goals in 32 Serie A appearances this season, while Toloi has featured in 31 matches.

