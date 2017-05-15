Inter ready to break the bank for Tottenham boss

Inter have identified Tottenham Hotspur’s Mauricio Pochettino as a target to take over the vacant coach’s role at the club, and are willing to vastly increase the Argentine’s salary should he join.

Following the dismissal of Stefano Pioli on Tuesday, the Nerazzurri are on the lookout for a new tactician for next season, and have drawn up a lengthy shortlist of candidates.

Although Roma coach Luciano Spalletti remains the primary option, a failure to conclude a deal him would see Inter go all out for Pochettino, according to Sky Sport Italia.

The Nerazzurri have long been admirers of the former Southampton coach, who has led to Spurs to consecutive Champions League qualifying positions in the Premier League.

High-profile figures within the club are also thought to be keen on bringing in the Argentine, including Sporting Directors Piero Ausilio and Walter Sabatini.

Such is the determination to land Pochettini in the event of a Spalletti rebuff, the Biscione would be willing to double his salary to €10 million.

Inter have all but ruled out Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone, as the move has been deemed too difficult to achieve. Meanwhile, Antonio Conte appears set to remain at Chelsea, forcing Inter to focus on Spalletti and Pochettino.