Inter and Roma to battle for PSG outcast

Serie A duo Inter and Roma are set to compete for the signature of Grzegorz Krychowiak, with the midfielder determined to leave Paris Saint-Germain.

The Poland international has found himself on the fringes of the first team since arriving in Paris from Seville last summer, and is eager to call time on his spell in Ligue 1.

Both Inter and Roma have been long time admirers of the 27-year-old, and are ready to fight it out for his signature according to L’Equipe.

However, PSG’s determination to recoup as much of the €30 million they paid to Sevilla could prove a significant stumbling block for the Serie A duo.

This has not prevented either Inter or Roma from looking to negotiate a deal with the French league runners up, and Krychowiak’s desire to start afresh may well prove to be a contributing factor.

The former Bordeaux midfielder has only made 11 league appearances since returning to France in July.