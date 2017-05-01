Inter striker on West Bromwich Albion radar

Eder could trade in the Serie A for the Premier League this summer, as West Bromwich Albion are weighing up a €12 million bid for the striker.

The Nerazzurri look set for a busy transfer window due to another disappointing campaign, and the former Sampdoria man’s position at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza is under threat as a result.

Names like Marcelo Brozovic, Jeison Murillo and Gabigol have all been linked with an exit, and the Birmingham Mail suggests Eder could depart as well as West Brom have shown interest in the 30-year-old.

The Baggies are keen to add another striker to their attacking options, and it’s believed they are ready to offer as much as €12m to sign the former Sampdoria man.

Eder has failed to hit the back of the net with regularity since joining Inter in 2015, netting just seven goals in 51 appearances in all competitions.

