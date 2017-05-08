Inter willing to pay €40 million for Roma defender

Antonio Rudiger is reportedly a top target for Inter as it appears the Nerazzurri have made a €40 million bid in order to land the German defender.

The Nerazzurri have been linked with a move for Lupi teammate Kostas Manolas for several months, but it looks as though the Milan giants have their eyes set on landing yet another defender from the capital.

Sky Sport News Deutschland reports Inter have made a €40 million offer to land Rudiger.

It’s believed Manchester City are also in the mix to land the 24-year-old, though the Nerazzurri’s bid puts them in the driver’s seat to secure his signature.

Rudiger has made 69 appearances for Roma since joining from Stuttgart in 2015.

