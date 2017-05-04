Inter willing to pay €60 million for Benfica defender

It looks as though Inter are willing to splash the cash to sign Benfica’s Victor Lindelof, with reports out of Portugal stating they have no problems paying his €60 million release clause.

The Swedish international looks set to leave the Portuguese giants this summer with Manchester United also heavily linked with a move, but it appears the Nerazzurri are favourites to land the highly rated 22-year-old.

That’s because Inter, according to A Bola, are willing to pay Lindelof’s €60m release clause, though it’s the payment schedule that is slowing down talks.

Benfica want the money over the course of three years while Inter, due to the large fee, would prefer to spread out the payments over six years.

Lindelof has made 70 first team appearances for Benfica since making his debut in 2013.

