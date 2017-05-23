Inzaghi: I couldn’t sleep after Champions League heroics

On the 10th anniversary of his man of the match performance in helping AC Milan to Champions League glory, ‘Pippo’ Inzaghi has recalled the great emotion of the occasion.

Two years after the Rossoneri’s infamous collapse against Liverpool in the 2005 final, they were afforded the perfect opportunity for revenge when the sides met in Athens in 2007.

In penning a column for La Gazzetta dello Sport about his memories of that night, Inzaghi discussed how it felt to score twice and deliver the Diavolo’s seventh Champions League crown.

“Something was different about that game. I felt that we could do something special. My trust was as a result of the skill of my teammates and take sweet revenge on Liverpool for 2005,” he wrote.

“The night before the game, Carlo Ancelotti turned to me and said, ‘Pippo, you will score two goals in the final’. I did and we won, we were European champions.

“They also gave me the man of the match award. Everything was a blur. I ate very little at dinner and for 10 nights, I didn’t sleep. Ten years later, the magic of Athens is still strong inside me.”

The Rossoneri have failed to appear in a continental final in the past decade since Inzaghi’s memorable brace in Greece.