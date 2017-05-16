Inzaghi: Lazio need perfection to beat Juventus

In order for Lazio to shock Juventus in the Coppa Italia final, coach Simone Inzaghi acknowledged that a perfect game will be required.

Wednesday night’s clash in the capital represents the Bianconeri’s chance to pick up part one of a potential treble that is available to them in the coming three weeks.

However, Inzaghi promised that his side have learned lessons from previous defeats against the Old Lady and are more than ready for the challenge that awaits them.

“We know it is an important game for us and one in which nobody gives us a chance,” Inzaghi told the assembled media. “We have played some great games in the cup this season and hope to be at our best again.

“I’ve asked my players to prepare with an open mind and a humility. On paper, Juve are favourites but in a final, anything can happen. In order to beat Juve, we must play the perfect game.

“When we have played them before, we haven’t taken risks, been careless and been punished. We will be in Rome, at our stadium where we are used to playing and only one game is between us and the trophy.”

Lazio’s city rivals Roma prevented the Old Lady from picking up their sixth successive Scudetto on Sunday night but Inzaghi claimed that whether Juve had the title wrapped up or not ahead of the final was of little concern to him.

“Juve are Juve, irrespective of anything else,” he continued. “I’m just glad that we are playing them and will give them a tough test ahead of their Champions League final in Cardiff.

“We are going through a good moment and the final arrives at the perfect time for us.”