Inzaghi: No shame in losing to Juventus

Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi cursed his side’s luck during their 2-0 defeat to Juventus in the Coppa Italia final, though he made it clear losing to the Bianconeri is nothing to be ashamed of.

Goals from Dani Alves and Leonardo Bonucci proved the difference on Wednesday night, handing the Old Lady their third consecutive win in the competition, though the Aquile tactician believes there were several positives to take away from the contest.

“You concede a goal and things can happen,” he told reporters after the match. “We had more possession than Juventus and we are happy despite the loss as the Bianconeri are in the Champions League final.

“If Keita [Balde’s] shot goes in maybe things would have been different. Things didn’t go our way and we lost to the best side.

“Neto played well and fate didn’t smile on us. We reached the final deservedly and it’s a shame we lost, though I want to thank the players and fans.”

Lazio fans saluted the side after the match despite the defeat, and Inzaghi stated they were the highlight of the night.

“One of the best moments of the season was this final and seeing the fans at our side,” he added.

“It’s the most satisfying moment of my professional career. They get top marks tonight.”

Lazio take on Inter in Serie A action on Sunday.

