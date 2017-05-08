Jardim: Juventus experience puts Monaco at a disadvantage

Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim still believes his side can reach the Champions League final, though he knows his inexperienced side are at a disadvantage against Juventus.

The Bianconeri enter Tuesday’s semi-finals second leg ahead 2-0, and the tactician knows that his side must be at their absolute best if they are to have any chance of claiming the result they need in Turin.

“Juve caused us serious problems in Monte Carlo,” Jardim told the assembled press. “If we want to qualify then we must do more.

“It won’t be easy and we make some changes, but we must give 100 percent.

“I looked at the history of all the Bianconeri players, and they are all of the highest quality.

“Their least experienced player is on par with our most experienced player, so you can imagine the gap.”

Monaco currently sit atop the Ligue 1 standings, three points up on PSG with a game in hand.

