Juventus 2016/17: Rating the Serie A champions

With a sixth straight Scudetto and third consecutive Coppa Italia already under their belts, Juventus can complete a historic season in Cardiff’s Champions League final against Real Madrid.

As far as the domestic campaign is concerned, the Bianconeri have impressed more than has come to be expected, with many debating this current team’s position in the list of the all-time great Italian club sides.

The ratings are based on performances in Serie A and, as such, to receive a rating players must have made at least 10 Serie A appearances.