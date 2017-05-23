Juventus 2016/17: Rating the Serie A champions
With a sixth straight Scudetto and third consecutive Coppa Italia already under their belts, Juventus can complete a historic season in Cardiff’s Champions League final against Real Madrid.
As far as the domestic campaign is concerned, the Bianconeri have impressed more than has come to be expected, with many debating this current team’s position in the list of the all-time great Italian club sides.
The ratings are based on performances in Serie A and, as such, to receive a rating players must have made at least 10 Serie A appearances.
Gianluigi Buffon – 9
Over 15 years and almost 500 games into an illustrious Juventus career that has seen Buffon win everything – except the Champions League – the 39-year-old seems to only get better with age.
Vital as ever playing behind a stern defence, Gigi has once again played a decisive role in another title triumph and despite his advancing years, the Italian looks as though he still has plenty more to offer.