Juventus battle Manchester City for Monaco standout

Benjamin Mendy remains a hot commodity heading into the summer transfer window, with reports stating Juventus are interested in landing the Monaco star.

The Bianconeri’s domestic campaign came to a close on Saturday, ending with a 2-1 win over Bologna, but management is already hard at work to reinforce Massimiliano Allegri’s side.

While Juve could still add a Champions League title to their trophy cabinet should they beat Real Madrid on June 3, RMC Sports reports the club want to land Mendy from Monaco.

The Frenchman has been a standout figure for the Ligue 1 outfit this season, and his contributions were key in securing the club’s first domestic title since 1999/2000.

However Juventus will have to beat Manchester City and Manchester United if they want the 22-year-old, as both clubs are also in the mix for the former Le Havre youngster.

Mendy made 39 first team appearances for Monaco this season.

