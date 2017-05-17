Juventus beat Lazio to lift the Coppa Italia

Lazio couldn’t live with an superior Juventus as the Bianconeri went on to win the Coppa Italia 2-0 thanks to goals from Leonardo Bonucci and the brilliant Dani Alves.

The Serie A champions took and early lead after the ex-Barcelona man bagged his sixth goal of the season 11 minutes in, then Leonardo Bonucci doubled the advantage 13 minutes later, heading home from a corner.

The victory is Juventus’ 12th in the Coppa Italia, having also won it in each of the last three years, becoming the first side to do so, while also beating Lazio in the 2015 final.

Interestingly, since Massimiliano Allegri took the reigns at Juventus, they have won each of the 10 meetings against Lazio, scoring 20 and only conceding one.

A breathless opening period began with Keita Balde hitting the post from a tight angle as Lazio went for the jugular from the off. However, Juventus were their equal as a long range effort from Gonzalo Higuain is saved by Thomas Strakosha, then rebound fired just wide.

Juventus took the lead thanks to Dani Alves who has been involved in five goals in the last five matches – scoring three and assisting two.

A wonderful diagonal long ball from Alex Sandro found his fellow countryman in the penalty area, and he volleyed into the ground, with the ball then bouncing past Strakosha into the far corner.

Lazio then had to endure a barrage from the Juventus frontline, with Paulo Dybala the instigator. First the Argentine struck a thunderous shot which was palmed away by Strakosha, then he had another which Lazio’s Albania goalkeeper was equal to once more.

From that though, Dani Alves picked up the rebound and his low cross found Higuain, but his effort was saved by the legs of Strakosha on the line, before the ball was scrambled away.

A fine counter-attack from Juve saw Dybala waltz into the penalty area from the left, only for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to block the Juve No.21’s cross.

Goal number two was soon up, as an unmarked Bonucci headed home an Alex Sandro cross.

The pace slowed after that, as Juve looked keen to sit on their advantage, and the closest Lazio came to a goal toward the end of the half was from Ciro Immobile, whose diving header from 12 yard went inches wide.

After the break, substitute Felipe Anderson added some spark to the Lazio attack, forcing a good save from Neto from the edge of the penalty area.

Felipe Anderson then created an excellent chance for Immobile, floating a ball to the back post, but the 27-year-old could only direct his close range header straight at Neto.

It should have been three to Juve moments later as Dani Alves nutmegged a Lazio defender before playing the ball to a free Higuain on the edge of the area, but the Argentina international had his shot blocked.

Higuain was once again played in on goal, but his low cross rolled along the goal line before Lazio managed to clear.

At the other end, Keita blasted over crossbar and Immobile smashed straight into the arms of Neto as Lazio went looking for a way back into the game.

Then at the death Higuain had a chance to get the third, but after closing in on Strakosha the goalkeeper made the save with his outstretched leg.