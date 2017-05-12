Juventus complete Benatia signing

Mehdi Benatia will remain a Juventus player until 2020 after the Bianconeri completed the permanent signing of the defender for €17 million.

The Old Lady originally signed the Moroccan international on loan last summer, but they have seen enough from his performances this campaign to exercise the purchase option included in the agreement.

“Juventus are pleased to announce that they have exercised the option to make Medhi Benatia’s initial season-long loan from Bayern Munich permanent,” read a statement on Juve’s official website.

“The 30-year-old defender has signed a contract that ties him to the Bianconeri until 30 June 2020.”

Prior to joining Juventus, Benatia spent time at Udinese and Roma before Bayern swooped in and landed the defender for €26m in 2014. However the defender was limited to 46 appearances in two seasons with the Germany giants.

Benatia has featured in 18 matches for Juve this campaign.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!