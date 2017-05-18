Juventus make contact in move for Sampdoria starlet

Sampdoria have officially been contacted by Juventus, in their bid to sign Patrik Schick during the summer transfer window.

The Old Lady have consistently sent scouts to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris throughout the course of the current campaign to keep tabs on the talented 21-year-old.

Juventus have now expressed their firm interest in the striker to Sampdoria, who have placed a €25 million release clause in the player’s contract.

“We are interested in him as he is a player with the potential to lead the way,” said vice-president Pavel Nedved, when asked about the Czech Republic international.

Nedved has personally spoken to his compatriot on several occasions to convince him on why he should accept a move to the Bianconeri.

Inter have also shown an interest in Schick, who has enjoyed a breakout season with the Blucerchiati, but the player is believed to prefer a move to Turin, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, given the difference in fortunes between the clubs.