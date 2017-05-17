Juventus midfield reinforcement could come from Barcelona

Barcelona’s Rafinha is reportedly on Juventus’ summer wishlist as the Bianconeri scour Europe for a midfield reinforcement.

The Old Lady will feature in the Champions League final against Real Madrid on June 3, but that hasn’t stopped the Italian outfit from beginning their search for new faces.

One name being considered is Barcelona’s Rafinha according to Mundo Deportivo, with the report stating Juventus are willing to pay €25 million for his services.

The Brazilian international has regularly featured for the Blaugrana this season, netting seven goals in 28 appearances in all competitions.

However Rafinha has been sidelined since early April after suffering a knee injury.

