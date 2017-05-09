Juventus midfielder wants summer exit

Mario Lemina’s time at Juventus could come to an end this summer, as the Gabon striker has reportedly asked to leave the Bianconeri.

Despite showing glimpses of his talent last season after joining on loan from Marseille, the 23-year-old has found regular first team action hard to come by during his second season in Turin.

Although Juve signed Lemina on a permanent deal for €9.5 million during the summer, France Football reports the midfielder has grown tired of sitting on the bench.

It’s believed the Gabon international has asked the Italian giants to return to France, where he featured for Lorient and Marseille from 2012 to 2015.

Lemina has made 17 Serie A appearances for Juventus this season, but only seven have come as a starter.

