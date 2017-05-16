Juventus star tops Real Madrid wishlist

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is ready to make some high profile additions to his side this summer, with Juventus’ Leonardo Bonucci the biggest name being considered.

The Bianconeri defender isn’t new to reports linking him with an exit from Turin, as Manchester City were in the mix to sign him last summer at the request of Pep Guardiola.

While a move never materialized, Diario Gol reports Madrid will test Juventus’ resolve at the end of the current campaign, as Perez wants to bring the Italian to Spain.

He could be joined by compatriot Marco Verratti, with the same report stating Los Blancos are considering launching a bid for the PSG man in order to ensure he doesn’t join rivals Barcelona.

Lastly, Paulo Dybala is being looked at for the attack, though Real’s primary target for that area of the pitch is Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid will square off against Juventus in the Champions League final in Cardiff on June 3.

