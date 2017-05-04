Juventus tracking Celtic star

Celtic striker Moussa Dembélé’s fine form this season has brought him to the attention of Serie A champions Juventus.

The 20-year-old joined the Bhoys last summer from Fulham, and has since proved to be one of the bargains of the season.

The former Paris Saint-Germain youth has scored 32 goals in all competitions, including three in six Champions League group stage matches.

According to France Football, the Bianconeri’s interest in the forward dates back to January of 2016 when he was still at Fulham.

The magazine believes Juve sporting director Beppe Marotta has reignited his interest in signing the French Under-21 international, who is under contract with the Hoops until 2020.

However, Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell rejected a €29 million (£25m) bid from West Ham United in January, and so it is clear Dembélé will not come cheap.

Meanwhile, the Old Lady face competition from the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester United, as well as Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund for his signature.