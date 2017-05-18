Juventus v Lazio: WHAT JUST HAPPENED?

Juventus claimed their 12th Coppa Italia trophy after defeating Lazio 2-0 at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday night.

First half goals to Dani Alves and Leonardo Bonucci were enough to sink the flying Aquile, making it an incredible third consecutive Italian Cup triumph for the Bianconeri.

Dov Schiavone was live at the stadium for FIF, soaking up the atmosphere and gaining a first-hand experience of the scenes in the Italian capital for a special edition of ‘What Just Happend’ – LIVE from Rome.

