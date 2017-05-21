Juventus win record sixth consecutive Serie A title
A professional performance from Juventus gave them victory over Crotone and another Serie A title to add to their collection.
The Bianconeri needed a win to secure top spot, and they hadn’t been beaten at the Juventus Stadium since Udinese did so in August 2015, only drawing on seven occasions in the same period.
First half goals from Mario Mandzukic and Paulo Dybala, then a second half strike from Alex Sandro were enough against the relegation threatened Squali, as Juve broke their own joint-record, along with Inter and Torino, of uninterrupted Scudetto wins – five.
Having won the Coppa Italia in midweek, Juventus will now turn their attention to Real Madrid in the Champions League final, as they look to complete a historic treble and become only the second Italian side to achieve the feat. Inter won all three trophies in 2010.
Crotone started the match at the Juventus Stadium well as Aleksandar Tonev had a shot blocked by Mehdi Benatia.
However, 13 minutes in Mandzukic got on the end of a Juan Cuadrado low cross to slot home ahead of Aleandro Rosi.
The Croatian almost had a second moments later but for the boot of Fabio Sampirisi who just got to the ball ahead of the Juventus frontman.
Dybala did get Juventus second though, just before the break, as his splendid freekick curled over the wall and past a helpless Alex Cordaz.
With the game all but out of reach for Crotone, Juventus took their foot off the gas though Dybala had a shot blocked by Gianmarco Ferrari inside the penalty area.
Gonzalo Higuain almost set up up Miralem Pjanic in a crowded 18-yard box, but the Bosnian fired high and wide, thought the Argentine’s ball was very much unintentional.
The tie was sealed when Dybala sent a corner in to Alex Sandro, and his header rattled the crossbar before bouncing over the line seven minuted from time.
MATCH FACTS
- Juventus are unbeaten in their last 37 home games in Serie A, and have found the net in each of those in this run.
- Juventus are also unbeaten in their last 24 Serie A games against newly promoted teams (W20 D4), keeping a clean sheet in each of the last nine.
- Juve kept their 17th clean sheet of the season – a league high.
- Three of Mario Mandzukic’s seven goals in this campaign have been assisted by Juan Cuadrado.
- Crotone are the fourth side against which Mandzukic has managed to score in two different games in Serie A, after Empoli, Fiorentina and Atalanta.
- Juventus haven’t dropped a single point at home from a leading situation during this Serie A season.
- Nine of Dybala’s 10 goals of this campaign have been scored at the Juventus Stadium.
- Juventus have scored five goals from direct freekicks in this campaign – a league high.
- After De Paul’s red card today against Sampdoria, Juve remain the only side in this Serie A yet to pick-up their first red card.
- Paulo Dybala scored a goal and assisted in the same game for the second time in this campaign, after the game against Palermo back in February.