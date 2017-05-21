Juventus win record sixth consecutive Serie A title

A professional performance from Juventus gave them victory over Crotone and another Serie A title to add to their collection.

The Bianconeri needed a win to secure top spot, and they hadn’t been beaten at the Juventus Stadium since Udinese did so in August 2015, only drawing on seven occasions in the same period.

First half goals from Mario Mandzukic and Paulo Dybala, then a second half strike from Alex Sandro were enough against the relegation threatened Squali, as Juve broke their own joint-record, along with Inter and Torino, of uninterrupted Scudetto wins – five.

Having won the Coppa Italia in midweek, Juventus will now turn their attention to Real Madrid in the Champions League final, as they look to complete a historic treble and become only the second Italian side to achieve the feat. Inter won all three trophies in 2010.

Crotone started the match at the Juventus Stadium well as Aleksandar Tonev had a shot blocked by Mehdi Benatia.

However, 13 minutes in Mandzukic got on the end of a Juan Cuadrado low cross to slot home ahead of Aleandro Rosi.

The Croatian almost had a second moments later but for the boot of Fabio Sampirisi who just got to the ball ahead of the Juventus frontman.

Dybala did get Juventus second though, just before the break, as his splendid freekick curled over the wall and past a helpless Alex Cordaz.

With the game all but out of reach for Crotone, Juventus took their foot off the gas though Dybala had a shot blocked by Gianmarco Ferrari inside the penalty area.

Gonzalo Higuain almost set up up Miralem Pjanic in a crowded 18-yard box, but the Bosnian fired high and wide, thought the Argentine’s ball was very much unintentional.

The tie was sealed when Dybala sent a corner in to Alex Sandro, and his header rattled the crossbar before bouncing over the line seven minuted from time.

MATCH FACTS