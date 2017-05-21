Kaka: Strange to see AC Milan without Berlusconi

AC Milan icon Kaka has admitted that it is strange to see the Rossoneri operating without former President Silvio Berlusconi, following the recent takeover.

Berlusconi ended a 31 year reign as owner of the club after he sanctioned the sale to Chinese group Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux in April.

Kaka, who spent seven years at Milan over two spells, insisted that the absence of Berlusconi and former Vice-President Adriano Galliani was slightly odd.

“I have to say that [Berlusconi’s departure] is a bit strange,” the Orlando City attacker told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I can only thank Berlusconi and Galliani for making Milan one of the biggest clubs in the world, and for what they have done for this club. It is always in my heart.”

The Brazilian international, who arrived at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza from Sao Paulo in 2003, scored 104 goals in 309 appearances for the Rossoneri, winning a Scudetto and the Champions League.

