Lazio eyeing PSG outcast

Hatem Ben Arfa is on Lazio’s summer wishlist as the Aquile prepare for an appearance in next season’s Europa League.

The capital club are unlikely to overtake Napoli for the third and final Champions League spot, but their fourth place position in the standings would see them feature in Europe after a year’s absence.

As a result the club are already looking at potential signings, and Zonacalcionews24 reports Ben Arfa is high on the club’s wishlist.

The 30-year-old only joined PSG last summer, but after a highly successful spell at Nice, Ben Arfa has failed to secure regular playing time.

With the winger still holding out hopes of featuring for France at the 2018 World Cup, a move to Lazio could provide him with the opportunity to showcase his talents on a regular basis.

Ben Arfa has failed to hit the back of the net in 23 Ligue 1 appearances for PSG this season.

