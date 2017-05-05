Lazio star prefers AC Milan switch over Juventus

Despite reports out of England suggesting Keita Balde will join Juventus in the summer, it’s believed the Lazio star is angling for a move to AC Milan instead.

The former Barcelona youth product will leave the Aquile at the end of the season after turning down a contract extension, with several of Italy’s top sides making it known they want the 22-year-old on a free transfer.

Reports on Thursday suggested Keita had all but agreed to join Juve, but Premium Sport suggests the winger is still hoping Milan will step in and make a suitable contract offer.

With first team opportunities anything but guaranteed at the Bianconeri, a move to the San Siro is preferred as Keita would likely feature regularly for the Rossoneri.

Keita has enjoyed his best season to date in 2016/17, netting 13 goals in 29 appearances in all competitions for Lazio.

