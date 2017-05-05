Published On: Fri, May 5th, 2017

Lazio star prefers AC Milan switch over Juventus

Despite reports out of England suggesting Keita Balde will join Juventus in the summer, it’s believed the Lazio star is angling for a move to AC Milan instead.

The former Barcelona youth product will leave the Aquile at the end of the season after turning down a contract extension, with several of Italy’s top sides making it known they want the 22-year-old on a free transfer.

Reports on Thursday suggested Keita had all but agreed to join Juve, but Premium Sport suggests the winger is still hoping Milan will step in and make a suitable contract offer.

With first team opportunities anything but guaranteed at the Bianconeri, a move to the San Siro is preferred as Keita would likely feature regularly for the Rossoneri.

Keita has enjoyed his best season to date in 2016/17, netting 13 goals in 29 appearances in all competitions for Lazio.

