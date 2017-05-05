Lazio Ultras defend Roma mannequin stunt

Despite widespread criticism, Lazio Ultras will not apologise for hanging Roma mannequins outside the Colosseum as they believe the act was healthy banter.

Dummies of Radja Nainggolan, Mohamed Salah and Daniele Rossi were accompanied by a banner warning Roma players to sleep with the lights on, with the ‘Irriducibili’ Lazio Ultras taking responsibility for the stunt.

The group released a statement on Friday defending their actions, stating that there is no threat to Roma players since the stunt was not mean-spirited.

“We are amazed and stunned by the narrow-mindedness, sensationalism and animosity that Italian journalism creates,” read a statement as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“With the following statement, the ‘Irriducibili’ of Lazio’s Curva Nord claim responsibility for the banner that appeared last night and clarify that everything be confined to the healthy banter that surrounds the capital derby.

“There was no threat to any Roma players, as the inflatable dolls represent a metaphor for the depressed state of the fans and players on the other side of the River Tiber.

“It is the continuation and not the end of a healthy banter that has continued for three derbies. The invitation to sleep with the lights on is to ensure that nightmares don’t disturb their sleep, as is the case since May 26, 2013.

“We won’t apologise to anyone because, although it’s in bad taste to some, it’s all part of our healthy right to deride our eternal rivals.

“This statement is born from the desire to respond and protect ourselves from the media which aims to manipulate, alarm and mystify rather than publicise clear and correct information.

“See you in your next nightmare.”

