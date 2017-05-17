LIVE: Forza Italian Football Podcast – Serie A Round 36 & Coppa Italia Final
Conor Clancy is back to host the Forza Italian Football podcast this week, and is joined by Nicholas Carroll and Vito Doria to talk through the latest Serie A action and preview the Coppa Italia final.
Remember to vote in the Forza Italian Football Awards 2017.
Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.
Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here