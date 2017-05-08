LIVE: Forza Italian Football Podcast – Week 35 + Champions League

Join host Conor Clancy, Nicholas Carroll and Vieri Capretta for the live recording of the latest Forza Italian Football podcast as they talk through the latest Serie A action and look ahead to the second leg of Juventus’ Champions League semi-final with Monaco.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here