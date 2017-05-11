Liverpool weighing up move for Roma star

Liverpool are set to pursue Roma winger Mohamed Salah this summer, as they look to bolster their attacking options for next season.

The Reds have the joint second-best attack in the Premier League, but currently lie 14 points off leaders Chelsea, despite playing a game more.

It has prompted manager Jurgen Klopp to identify targets to improve his attacking options, and the German is considering a move for Salah, according to the Daily Mail.

Egypt international Salah has become a key figure at Roma since in 2015, with 32 goals in 80 appearances for the club.

However, with the Giallorossi determined to retain the 24-year-old, Liverpool may turn their attention to Bayer Leverkusen wide man Julian Brandt.

Salah has previous experience of the Premier League, having endured a miserable spell at Chelsea in 2014. After only making 19 appearances in 12 months, the former Basel winger sparkled on loan at Fiorentina, before subsequently joining Roma.

