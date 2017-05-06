Ljajic ends Juventus’ home winning streak

An amazing freekick from Adem Ljajic almost gave Torino a hard-fought win over Juventus in the Derby della Mole, but Gonzalo Higuain popped up at the death to rescue a point for the home side.

Placing the ball brilliantly into the top corner, the Serbian did help end Juve’s 33-match winning streak at the J Stadium in Serie A, but Higuain’s 32nd goal of the season ensured it wasn’t a defeat for the Bianconeri.

Afriye Acquah was also sent off for Torino on 57 minutes, five after they took the lead.

Juventus spurned a slew of chances with Leonardo Bonucci smashing into the stands from six yards out, following Medhi Benatia’s header hitting the crossbar.

Seconds after Ljajic opened the scoring, Juventus went up the other end but Mario Mandzukic dragged a shot wide, then Acquah was sent off after collecting two yellow cards for a challenge on the Croatian which reduced Toro to ten men.

Despite pinning their opponents in their own half, with Sami Khedira missing an easy chance from 12 yards, and just as it looked Juve wouldn’t be able to get the ball past Joe Hart, Higuain blasted into the bottom corner.

MATCH FACTS