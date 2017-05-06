Ljajic ends Juventus’ home winning streak
An amazing freekick from Adem Ljajic almost gave Torino a hard-fought win over Juventus in the Derby della Mole, but Gonzalo Higuain popped up at the death to rescue a point for the home side.
Placing the ball brilliantly into the top corner, the Serbian did help end Juve’s 33-match winning streak at the J Stadium in Serie A, but Higuain’s 32nd goal of the season ensured it wasn’t a defeat for the Bianconeri.
Afriye Acquah was also sent off for Torino on 57 minutes, five after they took the lead.
HIGUAIN!!!!! WHAT A STRIKE!!!! 32nd goal of the season
IT’S 1-1 #JuveTorino #DerbyDellaMole #JuventusTorino pic.twitter.com/hJle6F1DDR
— Calcio Goals (@calciogols) May 6, 2017
Juventus spurned a slew of chances with Leonardo Bonucci smashing into the stands from six yards out, following Medhi Benatia’s header hitting the crossbar.
Seconds after Ljajic opened the scoring, Juventus went up the other end but Mario Mandzukic dragged a shot wide, then Acquah was sent off after collecting two yellow cards for a challenge on the Croatian which reduced Toro to ten men.
Despite pinning their opponents in their own half, with Sami Khedira missing an easy chance from 12 yards, and just as it looked Juve wouldn’t be able to get the ball past Joe Hart, Higuain blasted into the bottom corner.
MATCH FACTS
- Juve have not won at home in the league for the first time in 591 days, since 23/09/2015 Juventus-Frosinone 1-1.
- Juventus’ home winning streak in Serie A has come to an end: 33 wins in a row, a new Serie A all-time record.
- Juventus have scored a goal in the 90th minute or later in a Turin derby in four of their last six Serie A derbies.
- Juventus have fallen behind at home only twice in Serie A this season (first was against Udinese in October).
- No team have scored more set piece goals than Torino (23) in Serie A this season.
- Adem Ljajic has scored at least nine goals in a single Serie A campaign for the first time since 2012/13 (11 goals for Fiorentina).
- Juventus have become Ljajic’s 21st opponent against whom he’s scored at least one goal in Serie A.
- Higuain has scored 32 goals in this season in all competitions, only 6 goals away from last season’s tally.
- Torino have found the net in three consecutive Serie A derbies away to Juventus for the first time since April 1995.
- Juve have found the net in each of their last 26 Serie A games.
- Juventus have not conceded a shot on target by half time in 12 of their 35 Serie A matches this season.