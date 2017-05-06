Maldini comments on AC Milan return

Former AC Milan captain Paolo Maldini has insisted that he won’t be taking up a role on the board of the club, following the recent takeover.

The Rossoneri icon was approached by new Milan owner President Li Yonghong last October in regard to taking on a directorial position, but turned the offer down.

With the lengthy takeover only completed by China-based Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux in April, Maldini confessed that the doubts he had six months ago had not been removed.

“I couldn’t join the new Milan, absolutely not,” the 48-year-old told Sky Sport Italia. “I have already made my decision, and I think it was the right choice. We talked in October, and the deal was only completed last month. My doubts remain.

“Of course, my love for this team continues, but there is also sadness at the end of [former President Silvio] Berlusconi’s era, which allowed players and fans to enjoy so many wonderful experiences.

The former defender admitted that his contact with the Rossoneri’s new owners had previously gone sour, but insisted he refused to be influenced by external factors.

“I hope that Milan can return to those levels under the new owners. I had a meeting with them, it didn’t go very well but I do not wish to cause problems,” Maldini continued.

“I was lucky enough to be able to express what I had always thought, without being tied to something that could affect my opinion. Independent thinking has always been the most important thing in my career, regardless of whether I am right or wrong.”

Maldini made 902 appearances for Milan between 1984 and 2009, winning seven Serie A titles and the Champions League on five occasions.